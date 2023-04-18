SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County will host a free electronics recycling event for residents on Saturday, April 29, at SUNY Schenectady from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required. Residents looking to attend can register online or by calling (518) 388-4775.

The e-waste event will look to keep waste out of landfills and harmful metals and chemicals from leeching into the environment, according to Schenectady County. Items will be cleaned and sorted, some being reused if possible.

Accepted items will include:

Monitors

MP3 Players

Networking gear

Phone systems/Cell phones

Power supplies

Printers/plotters (ink, toner, cartridges)

Routers & switches

Stereo equipment

Storage devices (external hard drives, SD/memory cards, etc.)

Tablets

Televisions (all sizes/types)

Video and audio equipment

Batteries

Cables/IT accessories

Cameras

CDs and DVDs

Computers and computer accessories (mice, keyboards, speakers, etc.)

Copiers

Light bulbs including fluorescent

Gaming devices

Laptops

Items that will not be accepted include:

Items containing Mercury (thermostats, switches, medical devices, thermometers)

Smoke or carbon monoxide detectors

Household hazardous waste/liquids

Propane tanks

Radioactive materials

Small appliances (toasters, coffee makers, irons, etc.)

“Our lives have become so intertwined with electronic devices – from cellphones, computers, tablets, and televisions – that over 50 million tons of electronic waste is produced every year,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “We’re working to make it easier for residents to dispose of their unwanted items in a safe and environmentally-friendly way. Recycling your electronics keeps waste out of the landfill, and reduces manufacturing pollution and the need to extract valuable natural resources that are needed to create new electronics.”