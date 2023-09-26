SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is hosting online auctions for over 25 foreclosed properties, including single-family, commercial, and vacant land. Auctions will close on October 20.

“Foreclosed property auctions offer a win-win for taxpayers by not only recovering lost revenue but also revitalizing neglected properties, ultimately boosting property values and local tax bases,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.

The auctions can be found on the Collar City Auctions website. Schenectady County has put more than 425 properties back on tax rolls since 2008. The properties were either sold or redeemed by the tax-delinquent owner.