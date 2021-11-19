Schenectady County holding household hazardous waste collection day

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is holding a household hazardous waste collection day on December 4. The program allows residents to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous chemicals from around their homes.

“Many of us have paint, cleaning supplies and lawn chemicals left over in our garage or basement, especially since this is the first time we’ve been able to offer this program since the beginning of the pandemic,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.

Accepted items include leftover or unused household cleaners, paints and paint-related items, lawn and garden chemicals and automobile fluids, and a variety of other hazardous chemicals. You should bring items in their original container with the original label if possible.

This collection day does not accept used motor oil, lighting, batteries, asbestos, explosives, smoke detectors, medical waste, grill-sized propane tanks or larger, electronics including televisions, computers or computer accessories, or empty aerosol or paint containers.

Only materials from residential households will be accepted. No waste from commercial, industrial, institutional, or not-for-profits will be accepted.

Residents can bring their hazardous materials to SUNY Schenectady between 8 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Space is limited and registration is required. You can register online on the Schenectady County website or by calling (518) 388-4775.