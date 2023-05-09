SCHENECTADY, NY (NEWS10) — Schenectady County announced in April that its COVID-19 vaccine POD and testing site at the McClellan Street Health Campus will be getting phased out. The decision was made due to the number of residents accessing these services through Schenectady County’s Public Health Services (SCPHS) steadily decreasing.

After May 12, no COVID-19 lab testing will be available throughout the county. Vaccines will only be offered at SCPHS’s vaccine POD held at Schenectady Community Ministries on Friday afternoons.

“Throughout the pandemic one of our main priorities has been to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines and testing are accessible to all residents,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “Working with local partners, including our schools and faith-based organizations, we have been able to distribute up-to-date information and reach more residents through our targeted community PODs, test sites, and at-home vaccination program. These partnerships, along with the dedication of our public health staff, county employees, and our Medical Reserve Corps volunteers, has allowed us to provide continued support to residents and families over the last three years.”

Schenectady County has given out over 100,000 at-home COVID-19 tests to residents for free

through distribution events, and through partnerships with schools, shelters, fire departments, and municipalities throughout the county. For more information, visit Schenectady County.