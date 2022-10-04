SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature has announced the Schenectady County Foreclosed Real Estate auction will be held exclusively online this year, with the auction up and live until October 21. Interested bidders can access the auction on the Collar City Auctions website.

“Our hope is that all the auction properties will be purchased and placed back on the local tax rolls, increasing the overall tax base and lowering the burden for property owners,” said Anthony

Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature.

In 2020, the County Legislature canceled the first three months of interest on property taxes payable to the County, and in 2021, five months of interest were canceled. The county also delayed tax foreclosures until 2022 to help businesses and families.

Since 2008, Schenectady County has put more than 400 properties back on the market through the auction. Additional properties have been transferred to local municipalities or dedicated as parkland to expand green space throughout the county.