SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County extended the State of Emergency related to asylum seekers coming to the area for another five days on Sunday unless extended sooner. Schenectady County initially declared a state of emergency Saturday, July 29.

The State of Emergency states no hotel, motel, or dwelling owner may contract to house people from outside the county. Licenses may be granted by the county manager.

The state of emergency lays out that no hotel or shelter can house migrants unless it is approved by the county. The order was in response to migrants staying at the Super 8 Motel in Rotterdam that displaced occupants already living there.