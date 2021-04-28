Schenectady County expands vaccine delivery program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Delivers vaccine program is expanding. Originally organized through the county’s Senior and Long Term Care office, the program will now be expanded to include between 20-30 county Public Health Services staff.

Now that priorities have shifted from mass vaccination PODs to more community-based sites, this expanded staff will perform tasks including scheduling, vaccine administration and follow-up.

The County is focused on increasing COVID-19 vaccine accessibility for all residents, since a lack of access can often prevent people from being vaccinated. While the County is prioritizing people who are homebound for medical reasons, they will also consider those that have had childcare or other concerns create a barrier to getting vaccinated. Multiple eligible members of the same household can receive the vaccine through these efforts.

Request an appointment

Schenectady County residents who are interested in receiving a vaccine through this program should call (518) 836-2400, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Residents can also leave a message with their name and contact information and someone will call them back. Staff will work with residents to address their accessibility challenges.

Schenectady County residents looking for a vaccine appointment who do not need assistance

through the Schenectady County Delivers vaccine program can view available appointments on the Schenectady County website or call (518) 299-0518.