SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has announced a state of emergency due to the impending winter storm. The emergency is in effect from 10 p.m. on Monday to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

According to Meteorologist Jill Szwed, this will be the biggest storm of the season yet. The high impact, long duration winter storm will bring heavy wet snow and gusty winds. Power outages are expected.

The state of emergency restricts travel throughout the county to essential personnel. The county offices and all nine branches of the Schenectady County Public Library system will be closed during this time.

Residents who have an appointment scheduled with a county department on Tuesday should reach out to reschedule. The County Legislature meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday has been postponed until March 16 at 7 p.m.

Schenectady County has also extended their Code Blue alert until 8 a.m. on March 17. Those in need of Code Blue emergency shelter can contact Bethesda House at (518) 374-7873 or the Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only) at (518) 370-0276.