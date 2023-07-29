SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County declared a state of emergency on July 29, as announced by County Manager Rory Fluman. The declaration is in response to a housing crisis that the county is facing.

According to the County Manger’s Office, the county’s ongoing shortage of temporary and permanent housing was exacerbated by an incident that occurred at the Rotterdam Super 8 Motel on July 18, where reportedly occupants were illegally removed. The state of emergency, which aims to preserve public safety by rendering vital assistance, will remain in effect until rescinded by another order.