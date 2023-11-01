SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for frigid temperatures, Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue that takes effect tonight. The Code Blue will run through Friday, November 3, at 8 a.m.

“Working with our community partners we’ve created a network of safe, warm spaces available for residents when temperatures drop below freezing,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee. “As we begin the winter season, we also remind everyone to protect themselves and their families from cold weather-related injuries, including hypothermia and frostbite.”

During a Code Blue, local homeless shelters extend their hours of operation. Those in need of emergency shelter or housing can contact the following locations: