SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In preparation for frigid temperatures, Schenectady County has declared a Code Blue that takes effect tonight. The Code Blue will run through Friday, November 3, at 8 a.m.
“Working with our community partners we’ve created a network of safe, warm spaces available for residents when temperatures drop below freezing,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing and Human Services Committee. “As we begin the winter season, we also remind everyone to protect themselves and their families from cold weather-related injuries, including hypothermia and frostbite.”
During a Code Blue, local homeless shelters extend their hours of operation. Those in need of emergency shelter or housing can contact the following locations:
- Bethesda House, 834 State Street, Schenectady, NY, 12307
- (518) 902-5255
- The Bethesda House shelter welcomes all individuals without restrictions or qualifications, providing beds, shower opportunities, supper, and breakfast for adult men and women.
- Bridges of NY, 428 Duane Ave, Schenectady, NY, 12304
- (518) 557-1680
- The Salvation Army’s Evangeline Booth Miracle Home (women only), 168 Lafayette Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305
- (518) 370-0276
- City Mission of Schenectady, 425 Hamilton Street, Schenectady, NY, 12305
- (518) 579-9339
- Schenectady County Department of Social Services, 797 Broadway, Schenectady, NY, 12305
- During regular business hours, call (518) 388-4470
- DSS On-Call (after 4:30 p.m.): (518) 382-0383