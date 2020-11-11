2 Schenectady County corrections officers fired over excessive force incident

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Wednesday about the termination of two corrections officers over a November 9 event at Schenectady County Correctional Facility.

Sheriff Dominic Dagostino said Corrections Officer Eugene Sellie was fired for excessive use of force against a detainee. Dagostino said that another officer, Corrections Sergeant Timothy Bruce, violated multiple department policies related to the event.

The Sheriff’s Office described the scenario: Around 9:30 p.m. on Monday, an individual was receiving emergency medical attention on the sidewalk on the corner of Veeder Avenue and Albany Street. He told the Sheriff’s Office that he had been physically assaulted by a corrections officer while detained at the facility within the previous hour.

The Sheriff’s Office, of which corrections is a part, launched an immediate investigation. They also requested the Schenectady’s District Attorney and police department to launch a criminal investigation.

Sellie and Bruce have already been terminated, internal and criminal investigations are ongoing.

