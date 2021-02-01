Schenectady County coronavirus update, February 1

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Schenectady County’s latest update, there have been 9,798 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus among residents since the outbreak began. With two new deaths to report since the last update—two men, one in his 50s and on in his 60s—the county death toll is 123.

There are currently 539 lab-confirmed positive cases, with 34 new positives to report. The daily postiive rate is 2.4%, and the 7-day average positivity rate is 3.9%.

There are 62 individuals hospitalized due to coronavirus at Ellis Hospital. The county says 737 people are isolating, including both confirmed and presumed positives. Another 596 potentially exposed individuals have been quarantined.

So far, 8,800 lab-confirmed positive cases have been cleared as recovered.

According to the county, 2,228 first-doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to county residents.