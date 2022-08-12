SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox. The county believes the risk to the general public is low, and all potential contacts are being notified.

The chair of the county’s health committee said they are in contact with the New York State Department of Health and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Our public health team continues to coordinate with the NYS DOH and CDC to stay up to date on monkeypox and ensure readiness should the virus spread within our community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “We encourage residents to learn the signs and symptoms of monkeypox, how it spreads and what to do if exposed, so they can protect themselves and their families.”

As of August 11, there are over 2,100 monkeypox cases in New York state. In the Capital Region, Albany, Columbia and Greene Counties have also confirmed at least one case.

Monkeypox is related to smallpox. Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle ache, backaches, chills, exhaustion, swollen lymph nodes, and rash. It usually lasts two to four weeks. Infections spread through close physical contact between people or people and contaminated objects.

Treatment for monkeypox is primarily focused on relieving symptoms. Because smallpox is closely related to monkeypox, the smallpox vaccine can protect against both diseases. Evidence suggests that the smallpox vaccine can help prevent monkeypox infections and decrease the severity of the symptoms.

A vaccine rollout has begun by the state. The CDC currently recommends smallpox vaccination only in people who have been or are likely to be exposed to monkeypox. The state department of health has a dedicated website on the outbreak.