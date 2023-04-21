SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 350 streetlights—most of them on Schenectady County roads—have been converted from high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) to light-emitting diode lights (LED). The project cost $23,465, which the county believes will be fully reimbursed by National Grid.

Converting to LED lights is expected to save county taxpayers over $37,000 annually and reduce energy consumption equal to the amount of greenhouse gas emitted by driving over 413,000 miles in an average gas-powered car.

“Upgrading to LED lights is a smart investment for taxpayers and the planet,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “By switching to LED lights we’re significantly reducing our energy consumption, cutting costs, and minimizing our impact on the environment, at no cost to taxpayers.”

In 2022, Schenectady County converted the lighting in 13 county buildings to LEDs, reducing energy consumption by around 580,000kwh. That project was expected to save taxpayers over $65,000 annually.