Schenectady County becomes a Purple Heart Community

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature passed a resolution proclaiming the county as a Purple Heart Community. The Legislature also designated February 9, 2021 as the day in Schenectady County to remember and recognize veterans who have received the Purple Heart Medal.

The Purple Heart Community designation honors the service and sacrifice of the men and women who were wounded or killed while serving to protect American freedoms.

“Schenectady County has a proud history of military service, and over 8,500 veterans call our County

home,” said Schenectady County Legislator Holly Vellano. “Becoming a Purple Heart Community

is one small way for us to honor all servicemembers from our community – past and present – that

were injured or lost their lives while serving our country.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are just over 8.5 thousand veterans living in Schenectady

County, which makes up about 6.1% of the population.