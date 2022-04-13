SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature announced Tuesday that 34 organizations will receive a total of $60,000 in funding through the 2022 County Initiative Program (CIP). All organizations who applied received CIP grant funds.

The Legislature created CIP grants to support local organizations’ activities in historic preservation, the performing, visual and literary arts, and programs promoting County tourism. Funding comes from the County’s hotel occupancy tax. Over $585,000 in CIP grants have been awarded since 2005.

“The Legislature is happy to be able to expand our CIP grant program this year as more organizations

are getting back to business as usual,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County

Legislature. “We’re proud to support local arts organizations throughout the County who host events

and programs that enhance our residents’ quality of life and attract visitors from around the region.”

Projects receiving 2022 CIP grants include:

Kids Art Festival

Color the Canal

Duanesburg Summer Theater Program

Glenville Oktoberfest

Schenectady Caribbean Day

DSIC’s Fall Spooktacular

Electric City Barn’s Spring Market

Freedom Park Summer Concert Series

Town of Rotterdam Summer Concert Series

“We’re so excited to support over 30 local organizations this year through our CIP grants, including

several new applicants,” said Schenectady County Legislator Richard Patierne, Vice-Chair of the

Tourism, Arts, and Special Events Committee. “These organizations are an important part of our

arts community and I encourage residents and visitors to check out the unique events and projects

they host throughout the year.”

A full list of grant awardees for 2022 is available online. As part of Schenectady County’s governmental obligation, grant awards must be formalized with a Public Benefit Services Agreement. These contracts will be provided to this year’s winners by the Schenectady County Attorney and must be completed for funds to be released.