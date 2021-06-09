Schenectady County approves new property clean energy investment program

Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature gave approval for the
County to join the Open C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) finance program. This C-PACE program helps commercial property owners invest in energy-efficiency improvements and renewable energy with long term private financing.

Eligible commercial, industrial, multi-family housing and mixed-use property owners can now use this financing for projects that can reduce operating costs and provide an environmental benefit to the community. C-PACE provides commercial property owners access to funding for improvements such as solar panels, geothermal systems and high efficiency HVAC, LED lighting and other building upgrades. It is also available for retrofits and new construction.

C-PACE financing is available for up to 100% of the eligible project cost and can be repaid over
time. PACE financing is a public benefit, authorized by state and local law, which supports sustainable communities.

