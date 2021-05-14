Schenectady County announces student COVID vaccination PODs

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold a series of Pfizer vaccination PODs at high school gymnasiums throughout the County for students and parents, and anyone else who is eligible. The Pfizer vaccine was recently approved by the FDA, the CDC and NYS for individuals 12 years of age or older.

These PODs are part of the County’s effort on increasing accessibility to COVID-19 vaccines

for all residents. School nurses will vaccinate students and Schenectady County Public Health

Services staff will administer vaccines to all other individuals. Appointments are available on the Schenectady County website.

Individuals must bring proof of age. For those younger than the age of 18, a parent or legal

guardian must provide consent for vaccination. A parent or legal guardian must provide verbal

consent either while accompanying the minor to the vaccination appointment, or by phone at the time of the vaccination appointment. If the minor is 12-15 years old, they must arrive with a parent or guardian, or they need to bring another adult caregiver who has a signed designation from the parent or guardian and the parent/guardian must be available by phone.

Schedule for the next week

Niskayuna High School Gymnasium (near softball field)

Saturday, May 15 from 12-4 p.m.

Schalmont High School Gymnasium (near football field)

Monday, May 17 from 3-7 p.m.

Scotia-Glenville High School Gymnasium

Wednesday, May 19 from 1-5 p.m.

Mohonasen High School Gymnasium

Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Schenectady High School Gymnasium

Wednesday, May 26 from 1-5 p.m.

In addition, Schenectady County is holding regular free COVID-19 vaccine PODs 4-days a week in May and June for individuals 18 years of age or older. All PODs are open to walk-ins – no appointment needed.

Mondays:

5-7 p.m.

SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall

78 Washington Ave.

Wednesdays:

9-11 a.m.

SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall

78 Washington Ave.

Saturdays:

12-4 p.m.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady – Adeline Wright Graham Clubhouse

104 Education Drive

Sundays:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (during Schenectady Greenmarket)

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central Library)

Outside on Corner of Clinton and Liberty Streets