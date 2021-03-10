Schenectady County announces second COVID-19 vaccine event at Rivers Casino

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County will hold a COVID-19 vaccine event on Thursday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rivers Resort and Casino. Appointments can be scheduled on the Schenectady County website.

Over 1,100 Pfizer vaccines are available to individuals with comorbidities, or underlying conditions, and those who are ages 60 and older. Individuals with comorbidity or underlying condition must bring a doctor’s note to their vaccine appointment.

People who receive a vaccine at the event will be signed up during their appointment for their second dose at the casino 21 days later.

“Schenectady County is excited to announce our second mass vaccination site this week at Rivers

Casino,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “We’ve made some adjustments to

streamline the process at Thursday’s POD and ask those with an appointment to not show up any

earlier than 10 minutes prior to their appointment time. This will help reduce wait times and also allow more space for social distancing.”

Eligible residents who need help scheduling an appointment can visit participating Schenectady

County Public Library branches, or call (518) 299-0518 for assistance.

Hon. Karen B. Johnson Branch (99 Clinton Street)

Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bornt Branch (948 State Street)

Wednesday from 10-11:30 a.m. and 1-4:30 p.m.

Mont Pleasant Branch (1036 Crane Street)

Thursday from 10-11:30am and 1-4:30 p.m.