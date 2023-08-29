SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County is hosting a drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic in Princetown on September 23. The clinic is for cats, ferrets, and dogs, and is free to residents of Schenectady County.

Cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed. Residents can register online or call (518) 386-2818 to make an appointment. Appointments are limited.

“Keeping your pet’s rabies vaccines up to date is crucial for their safety and for the health of our

community,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health,

Housing & Human Services Committee. “Our free drive-thru vaccination clinic offers an easy and

convenient way to ensure your pets are protected against this preventable disease.”

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Princetown Town Hall at 165 Princetown Plaza.