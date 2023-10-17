SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets, and dogs will be held in Princetown on November 4. The clinic is free to residents of Schenectady County.

Cats and ferrets must be in carriers and dogs are required to be leashed. Residents can register online, select an appointment time and provide information about their animals. The Schenectady County Public Health Services will create a vaccination certificate for each scheduled pet.

“Many rabies carriers are more active at night, which, as the days become shorter in the fall and

winter, can increase the risk of your pets coming into contact with them,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich, Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee.

“Ensuring your pets are vaccinated for rabies safeguards not only your beloved animals but also

helps prevent the spread of a potentially deadly disease, fostering a healthier environment for all.”

The rabies clinic will be held at the Princetown Town Hall at 165 Princetown Plaza from 10 a.m. to noon. Appointments are limited. Residents can also schedule an appointment by calling (518) 386-2818.