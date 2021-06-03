Schenectady County announces June COVID-19 vaccine POD schedule

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County announced its June COVID-19 Vaccine PODs. No

appointments are needed, and the events are six days a week.

Proof of age is required. For individuals younger than the age of 18, a parent or legal guardian must

provide consent for vaccination, either verbally while accompanying the minor in-person, or by phone at the time of the vaccination appointment.

If the minor is 12-15 years old, they must arrive with a parent or guardian. Or, they need to bring another adult caregiver who has written consent from the parent or guardian and the parent/guardian must be available by phone.

Mondays:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

Schenectady County Department of Social Services

797 Broadway, 12305

5-7 p.m. (Moderna 2-shot)

SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall

78 Washington Ave., 12305

Tuesdays:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

Schenectady Community Action Program (SCAP)

913 Albany Street, 12307

Wednesdays:

9-11 a.m. (Moderna 2-shot series)

SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall

78 Washington Ave., 12305

Thursdays (Trolley PODs):

11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. (Pfizer 2-shot series; Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

SiCM Food Pantry

837-839 Albany Street, 12307

3-5:30 p.m. (Pfizer 2-shot series; Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

Islamic Center of Schenectady parking lot

89 N. Brandywine, 12307

Saturdays:

12-4 p.m. (Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Schenectady – Adeline Wright Graham Clubhouse

104 Education Drive, 12304

Sundays:

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. during Schenectady Greenmarket (Moderna 2-shot series; Johnson & Johnson 1-shot)

Hon. Karen B. Johnson (Central) Library

Outside on Corner of Clinton and Liberty Streets, 12305