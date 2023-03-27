All dogs must be leashed, and cats and ferrets must be in a carrier or box.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — All Schenectady County residents can bring their pets to the Schenectady High School for a free drive-thru rabies vaccination clinic on April 15. All cats and ferrets must be in carriers, and dogs must be leashed.

“Spring is a time when many pets start spending more time outside, which could increase their

chances of being exposed to rabies,” said Schenectady County Legislator Michelle Ostrelich,

Chair of the Health, Housing & Human Services Committee. “We host free rabies vaccine clinics

several times a year throughout the county to make it easier for our residents to keep their pets

healthy and safe.”

To learn more about rabies or to schedule an appointment, click here. Appointments can also be made by calling (518) 386-2818.