Schenectady County announces 2021 arts grant program

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County is accepting applications for the 2021 County Initiative Arts Grant Program (CIP). A total of $30,000 is available to local organizations that support historic preservation, performing, visual and literary arts, or tourism. Proposed projects must take place between June 1 and December 31.

In 2019, a record 39 community organizations across the County were awarded CIP funding. Events

funded in 2019 include the Kids Art Festival, the Freedom Park Concert Series, the Gazette Holiday

Parade, Glenville Oktoberfest and the Little Italy Street Festival, as well as smaller community events

including the Kids Ice Fishing Derby at Mariaville Lake and the Mohawk/Hudson Bike-Hike Trail

“Color the Canal.” No funding was awarded in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Schenectady County is an arts and entertainment destination for residents and visitors alike,” said

Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County Legislature. “While many of our local

organizations have been affected by the pandemic, they’ve still found unique and creative ways to

continue serving our community when we needed it most.”

Interested organizations can learn more about the program online or fill out an application. This is the first year the application will be available exclusively online. The application deadline is May 26.