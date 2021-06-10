Schenectady County announces 2021 arts grant program recipients

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature announced 30 organizations will receive a total of $31,000 in funding through the 2021 County Initiative Program (CIP).

The Legislature created CIP grants to support local organizations’ activities in historic preservation,

the performing, visual and literary arts, and programs promoting County tourism. Funding comes from the County’s hotel/motel occupancy tax.

“In the bleakest hours of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many of us turned to the arts as a light in the

darkness,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “The Legislature is proud to

support local arts organizations throughout the County through the reinstatement of the CIP grants.

These organizations host events and programs that enhance our residents’ the quality of life and

attract visitors from around the region.”

Projects receiving 2021 CIP grants include:

Kids Art Festival

Color the Canal

Duanesburg Summer Theater Program

Glenville Oktoberfest

Freedom Park Summer Concert Series

Town of Rotterdam Summer Center Concert Series

For more information on the Schenectady County Initiative Arts Grant Program, including the list of

organizations receiving funding, visit the Schenectady County website.