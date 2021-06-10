Schenectady County announces 2021 arts grant program recipients

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Legislature announced 30 organizations will receive a total of $31,000 in funding through the 2021 County Initiative Program (CIP).
The Legislature created CIP grants to support local organizations’ activities in historic preservation,
the performing, visual and literary arts, and programs promoting County tourism. Funding comes from the County’s hotel/motel occupancy tax.
“In the bleakest hours of the COVID-19 pandemic, so many of us turned to the arts as a light in the
darkness,” said Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt. “The Legislature is proud to
support local arts organizations throughout the County through the reinstatement of the CIP grants.
These organizations host events and programs that enhance our residents’ the quality of life and
attract visitors from around the region.”
Projects receiving 2021 CIP grants include:
- Kids Art Festival
- Color the Canal
- Duanesburg Summer Theater Program
- Glenville Oktoberfest
- Freedom Park Summer Concert Series
- Town of Rotterdam Summer Center Concert Series
For more information on the Schenectady County Initiative Arts Grant Program, including the list of
organizations receiving funding, visit the Schenectady County website.