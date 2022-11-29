SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Interested in becoming part of Schenectady County’s agricultural district? If so, the county will accept your application from December 1 to December 30, as part of its annual review period.

“Agricultural districts are a tool that counties can use to help landowners preserve open spaces and make farming a more viable industry within their borders,” said Schenectady County Legislator Holly Vellano. “Created almost 35 years ago, Schenectady County’s agricultural district includes over 140 farms that provide fresh fruits and vegetables, and other agricultural products to our community.”

A spokesperson for the county said the district’s goal is to encourage the continued use of farmland for agricultural production and maintain and enhance the agricultural industry within Schenectady County. “The district provides a combination of landowner incentives and protections,” added the spokesperson, “all of which are designed to forestall the conversion of farmland to non-agricultural uses.” The Schenectady County Agricultural District consists of 19,817 acres, representing nearly 15% of the total land area in the county.

After the 30-day review period is completed, applications will be reviewed by the county’s Agricultural and Farmland Protection Board. A public hearing will be held by the County Legislature and a final vote taken by the Legislature to include additional parcels in the Agricultural District. In 2021, two parcels totaling 258 acres were added to the district.

The application is available on Schenectady County’s website. For more information, call the Department of Economic Development and Planning at (518) 386-2225 ext. 226.