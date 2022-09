SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council discussed lowering the citywide speed limit from 30 miles per hour down to 25. A new state law that took effect in August allows local cities and towns to lower the speed limit to 25.

Leaders in Albany and Troy are also considering similar proposals. The Troy City Council plans to vote on the proposal during its October meeting. The city of Albany has also installed speed humps in parts of the city as part of a new pilot program.