Schenectady congregation gives Torah to the Army

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Congregation Beth Israel donated a roughly century-old copy of the Torah to the U.S. Army in a ceremony on Sunday at noon.

“This Torah we are donating is upwards of 100 years old,” said Debbie Gatoff, the president of Congregation Beth Israel. “Rather than sitting idle in our synagogue we are happy that it will now be in active service for our military men and women.”

Closeup of lettering of the Torah (Marc Gronich / Congregation Beth Israel)

Torah wrapped with gartel and Torah cover (Marc Gronich / Congregation Beth Israel)

Covered Torah presented to Rabbi Lans (Marc Gronich / Congregation Beth Israel)

Section of Torah parsha (Marc Gronich / Congregation Beth Israel)

The modern Orthodox congregation answered a call from a rabbi stationed at Fort Drum who asked for a Torah to make it easier for Jewish servicemen and women to practice their faith. This represents a historic moment because the Army only has a few Torahs throughout the world that are available for Jewish soldiers.

The congregation has already given five other Torahs to synagogues and congregations around the world. This one is considered “pasoul,” or imperfect, and requires repair by a trained sofer, or scribe. To be deemed kosher, there are strict rules the scribe must follow, including singing the letters while writing.

“On behalf of the officers and congregants of Beth Israel synagogue in Schenectady, I am happy and proud to present this Torah to Rabbi Chaplain Moshe Lans and to the Jewish members of our military forces,” said Dr. Al Finkel, the Gabbai or sextant of Congregation Beth Israel. “May this Torah be used to teach peace and brotherhood wherever it may be found.”

The donation is through the auspices of the Florida-based Aleph Institute, a nonprofit that has a federal contract with the Army. Rabbi Moshe Lans, the Jewish Chaplain at Fort Drum, accepted the Torah on behalf of the Aleph Institute. Once repairs, the Torah will go with Rabbi Lans on his next tour of duty at Fort Bliss in Texas.