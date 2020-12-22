Schenectady commissioner blames low wages and morale for unplowed streets

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council met on Monday to address residents’ concerns about delayed snow removal.

Schenectady Commissioner of General Services Paul Lafond said part of the break down in snow removal stems from not having enough machines and man power. “Look at the salaries that the city is paying. Unfortunately, everybody around us is $6 more an hour. If you want to correct things that’s where we start,” he said.

The city does not have mandatory overtime for workers. Also, out of the 30 employees, six were out due to sickness or family reasons.

“The first 16 hours of the snow storm, we had six wing blades out. We own six wing blades. After that, they sat idle because the wing drivers didn’t return to work. They didn’t want overtime,” Lafond said.

The city, its contractors and state workers will continue their snow removal efforts on Tuesday.