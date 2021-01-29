Schenectady Co. Sheriff’s Office announces police reform, community collaboration meetings

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office announced it will hold two virtual police reform and community collaboration meetings in February. The meetings will be streamed live on the County’s YouTube page.

The meetings are being held to review and improve police strategies, policies, procedures and

practices, in accordance with Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, and will be moderated

by the Sheriff’s Office.

The meetings will explore topics including the use of force policies, procedural justice, systemic racial bias, de-escalation training and practices, community-based outreach, and Sheriff’s Office

accessibility and transparency.

Virtual Meeting Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 5:30 p.m.

“The Sheriff’s Office is committed to fostering and maintaining trust and relationships throughout the County,” said Sheriff Dominic Dagostino. “Our agency has been actively collaborating with our law enforcement partners in developing policing measures in support of the Governor’s Executive Order. I encourage as many as possible to virtually attend one of the scheduled meetings.”

The meetings will be structured as panel discussions to gain input from local

organizations and stakeholders from the Sheriff’s primary patrol area of Princetown and Duanesburg, including: community groups, faith-based organizations, business leaders, public safety officials and social service organizations.

Members of the public can submit questions in advance by filling out the online form.