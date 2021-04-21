Schenectady City Council discuss ATV and dirt bike ban

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady City Council is looking to follow the City of Albany in implementing tougher laws on ATV and dirt bikes. Councilmember Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas proposed the legislation at a meeting on Monday.

Albany recently passed legislation banning the vehicles from public spaces and implementing heavier penalties on those found breaking the rules.

As the proposal involves a change to the city code, a public hearing will be required. Schenectady councilmembers will vote on a resolution calling for a public hearing on the matter at their meeting next week.

Councilmember Zalewski-Wildzunas first proposed a ban on ATVs and dirt bikes back in February.