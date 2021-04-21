Schenectady City Council discuss ATV and dirt bike ban

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady City Council is looking to follow the City of Albany in implementing tougher laws on ATV and dirt bikes. Councilmember Karen Zalewski-Wildzunas proposed the legislation at a meeting on Monday.

Albany recently passed legislation banning the vehicles from public spaces and implementing heavier penalties on those found breaking the rules.

As the proposal involves a change to the city code, a public hearing will be required. Schenectady councilmembers will vote on a resolution calling for a public hearing on the matter at their meeting next week.

Councilmember Zalewski-Wildzunas first proposed a ban on ATVs and dirt bikes back in February.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire