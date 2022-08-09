SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tributes for actress and singer Olivia Newton-John continue after she passed away on Monday. Ambition Coffee House & Eatery in Schenectady is honoring her with a special sandwich for the next week.

All proceeds from the sandwich will go toward her cancer research institute in Australia. Newton-John visited the bistro a few times when she was in the area, and owner Marc Renson said she has been an inspiration.

“She was a wonderful person,” he said. “You never saw anything bad of her in the headlines. She was just a positive influence.”

The restaurant wall is covered with photos of Newton-John celebrating her biggest hits, including her role as a costar in “Grease” alongside John Travolta.