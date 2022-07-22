SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Schenectady bar has had its liquor license suspended amid recent violence. The New York State Liquor Authority (SLA) said The Saw Mill at 501 South Avenue can no longer sell or serve alcohol on the premises.

SLA said the suspension follows recent reports from the Schenectady Police Department of violent incidents at the bar. On July 15, police were called to the bar for two people who had been shot. SLA said officers recovered a live round inside the building, as well as shell casings in front of and on the deck of the bar.

The Schenectady Police Department said that officers were called to the tavern five times since October 2020 for shots fired. Over the last year, police responded 13 times to assaults and shootings, as well as thirty 911 calls for intoxicated people, excessive noise, burglaries, and robberies.

The SLA has charged The Saw Mill with four violations of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law. The violations include operating a disorderly premises, becoming a focal point for police attention, sustained pattern of noise and disorder, and failure to adequately supervise. During the suspension, the SLA said it will prosecute these violations. The maximum penalty is fully revoking The Saw Mill’s license.

“It is clear that there has been a troubling and escalating pattern of violence and disorder emanating from location,” said SLA Chairman Vincent Bradley. “This business has failed to uphold their most basic obligations as a licensee, and the Board is taking action to protect public safety and support local law enforcement.”