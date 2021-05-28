Schenectady bans ATVs and dirt bikes, increases fines

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Schenectady has banned ATVs and dirt bikes from public property in the city.

In an ordinance signed by Mayor Gary McCarthy on Friday, ATVs or dirt bikes operating on city streets or public parks may also be impounded by police with a redemption fee up to $2,350 in addition to a $70 towing fee, and storage charges of $20 per day.

Anyone found guilty of operating ATVs or dirt bikes may also pay a fine of up to $500. If the vehicle goes unclaimed after 60 days, it may be sold or destroyed.

A similar ban and fine increase was already signed in Albany.

Both cities have seen a dramatic increase in illegal motorcycles and ATVs on city streets, sidewalks and in public parks.