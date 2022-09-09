SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A new axe-throwing spot in Schenectady recently added a bubble tea and coffee shop inside the venue. The Axe and Grind had a soft opening on August 10 but also has a grand opening planned for October 1.

The new drink shop is a part of The Axe Lounge, located at 2330 Watt Street. Owners Samantha Ng and Jace Patrick opened the axe-throwing business in December 2021 but planned on adding something else.

“We noticed a lot of our customers usually came in with a coffee and thought it would be a good fit,” said Ng. “Jace and I both love coffee and I have grown up with bubble tea. It’s been a drink that’s very normal to me and is just starting to rise in popularity.”

Ng said the new shop has become a huge part of their business. “My favorite part of running the coffee and bubble tea bar is seeing someone’s first drink ever of boba,” said Ng.

Bubble tea is a tea-based drink that usually has chewy tapioca balls called boba in it. The Axe and Grind’s bubble tea options include original, matcha, thai tea, coffee, and brown sugar. There are also sometimes bubble tea specials such as peanut butter and jelly.

Ng said the axe-throwing portion has been great overall since they opened. Their biggest difficulty has been letting people know they’re there. Nearly half of their business is repeat customers. “Repeat customers mean a lot to us and definitely makes us feel like we are doing something right.”

“Starting a business in the middle of a pandemic was probably a little crazy,” said Ng. “They say one in five businesses survive the first year. We are closing in on our first year this December and don’t see any reason why would be going anywhere.”