SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Charitable organizations in Schenectady County looking to humanize the recently arrived asylum seekers by offering access to their services.

There has been rising tension across the Schenectady County community over what to do since more than 200 asylum-seekers arrived in Rotterdam. However, local nonprofits say they’re not about to discriminate against anyone who needs their help.

“Obviously there’s some concern for people that have been displaced, but every person who needs housing—it doesn’t matter where they come from—is a Child of God, so that’s how we view it,” says Robin Messick, the COO of City Mission of Schenectady.

“These are people. These are children. These are individuals who are not on vacation, they didn’t come here by choice. They came here because they needed help or they need to start over,” says YWCA Northeastern New York CEO Kim Siciliano.

Messick says they’ve reached out to county leaders offering whatever services can ease the burden on these new Capital Region neighbors.

“We have the capacity to serve about 100 men, women and children every night for housing. We also have meals that we provide breakfast lunch and dinner. We can also give out sandwiches if that’s needed,” she explains to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton.

She further adds bags packed with hygiene products are also ready at the word ‘go’.

Over YWCA, Siciliano says they have crisis counselors available, many who speak several languages to help translate. She says after attending Monday’s emergency meetings by the county and the Town of Rotterdam, one of her biggest concerns now is how to help the young kids caught in the mix.

“The children are going to need to find a niche and be acclimated into the school district and we know that the schools are struggling. So we want to make sure that we are there to support them,” Siciliano says.

Both organizations say they’re on standby until they get marching orders from Schenectady County leadership.

“It’s bringing all the players to the table and saying well what services do you have, what services do you have, and how do we now bring those services forward so that we’re not leaving a gap but we’re also not flooding the system where it’s not needed,” explains Siciliano.

A statement from Schenectady County’s Director of Public Communications reads:

Schenectady County has facilitated connections between interested local organizations and DocGo representatives at the Super 8 in Rotterdam to offer humanitarian assistance to the asylum-seekers, should the need arise. Erin Laiacona, Schenectady County Director of Public Communications

Both the City Mission and YWCA stress their services are available to anyone who needs them. Contact City Mission of Schenectady at 518-346-2275 and call YWCA Northeastern New York at 518-374-3394.