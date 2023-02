SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady City Council approved a plan to establish a youth delinquency prevention program.

The council voted unanimously in favor of the program, which will offer jobs, counseling and mentorship to kids ages 14 to 17, who are arrested for minor, non-violent crimes.

It will be run by the Schenectady Police Department and the Schenectady County Connects program. The city is one of three communities in New York state to receive federal funding for the program.