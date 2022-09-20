SCHALMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schalmont Central School District graduating seniors took part in a new tradition organized by the Senior Class Council, where they were able to paint their designated parking spot, making it their own for their last year of high school. The event took place last Saturday.

“The seniors wanted to start a new tradition for our school as a way to celebrate the beginning of their last year of high school,” said principal Matt Heckman. “Many family and friends attended the event, as they helped the seniors prepare and paint their parking spots.”