Schalmont CSD posts sample letter sent to families of students with COVID symptoms

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Schalmont Central School districted posted a sample of a letter that would be sent home to parents of sick kids who are sent home displaying coronavirus-like symptoms. It was written by the district’s school nurses and explains the symptoms, steps parents should take, and requirements for returning.
The letter says that, in order for a student to return, the state’s Department of Health requires:
- A doctor’s note clearing them to return
- Documentation of either
- A negative coronavirus test
- A doctor’s alternate diagnosis with COVID-19 not suspected
- (A note documenting unconfirmed illness like viral upper respiratory illness (URI) or viral gastroenteritis is not enough)
- The student be naturally fever-free for 24 hours (without fever-reducing medicine)
- Resolving symptoms
For students who are COVID-positive, or who did not get a COVID test, doctor’s visit, and/or alternate diagnosis, students must:
- Stay home for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms
- Receive a letter of release from isolation from the local health department
- Be naturally fever-free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medicine)
- Resolving symptoms
