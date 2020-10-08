Schalmont CSD posts sample letter sent to families of students with COVID symptoms

Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Wednesday, the Schalmont Central School districted posted a sample of a letter that would be sent home to parents of sick kids who are sent home displaying coronavirus-like symptoms. It was written by the district’s school nurses and explains the symptoms, steps parents should take, and requirements for returning.

The letter says that, in order for a student to return, the state’s Department of Health requires:

  • A doctor’s note clearing them to return
  • Documentation of either
    • A negative coronavirus test
    • A doctor’s alternate diagnosis with COVID-19 not suspected
    • (A note documenting unconfirmed illness like viral upper respiratory illness (URI) or viral gastroenteritis is not enough)
  • The student be naturally fever-free for 24 hours (without fever-reducing medicine)
  • Resolving symptoms

For students who are COVID-positive, or who did not get a COVID test, doctor’s visit, and/or alternate diagnosis, students must:

  • Stay home for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms
  • Receive a letter of release from isolation from the local health department
  • Be naturally fever-free for 72 hours (without fever-reducing medicine)
  • Resolving symptoms

