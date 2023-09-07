SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Community College announced that five members of their faculty and staff have been presented with 2023 SUNY Chancellor’s Awards for Excellence. The Chancellor’s Awards were created more than 45 years ago to honor the extraordinary performance of SUNY’s teaching faculty, librarians, and members

of the professional and classified services.

The recipients receive cast bronze medallions to commemorate the occasion. The five honorees for this year’s Chancellor’s Awards are listed below:

SCCC’s 2023 Chancellor’s Awards Honorees

Catia Laird de Polanco, Associate Professor in the Division of Liberal Arts Excellence in Teaching

John L. O’Connell, Associate Professor in the School of Hotel, Culinary Arts and Tourism Excellence in Faculty Service

Dawn Jones, Assistant Director of Career Services Excellence in Professional Service

Kimberly Kirker, Executive Secretary II, Student Affairs Division Excellence in Classified Service

Maria Farina, Instructor, Division of Liberal Arts Excellence in Adjunct Teaching

