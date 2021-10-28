SCARE-nectady Haunted Patrol returns

The Schenectady police and fire departments put on their annual SCARE-nectady Halloween event on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (NEWS10)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady police and fire departments put on their annual SCARE-nectady Halloween event on Thursday.

Multiple fire trucks and police cars were decked out with spooky decorations and made their way through the city and handed out candy. They started at Fairview Park, then went to the Boys and Girls Club, and made a couple of stops before ending at Steinmetz Park.

“After the year we have had, to be able to get out and do this is just an amazing feeling to be back at it again,” Schenectady Lt. Ryan Macherone said.

Police are also reminding trick-or-treaters to go in groups with their parents and carry a flashlight or glowstick with them so they can be seen at all times.