SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Scare-nectady” will be hitting the streets of Schenectady Thursday night from 5 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. The Halloween theme parade will include Schenectady Police Department cars and fire department trucks, who will be making seven stops throughout. Families can track when the parade will march through their neighborhood online.

At each stop, candy, bags printed with safety tips that can be used for trick-or-treating, and Halloween-themed coloring books will be given out with the first stop being at the City’s Bellevue neighborhood. The full schedule for the parade is as follows: