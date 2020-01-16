Say ‘Cheers!’ with Kelsey Grammer at local craft brewpub

Britain Olivier Awards 2019 Image ID : 19097682001134 Actor Kelsey Grammer poses for photographers backstage at the Olivier Awards in London, Sunday, April 7, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Kelsey Grammer will host a beer tasting at Frog Alley Brewing Co. in Schenectady on January 27. The “Cheers,” “Frasier,” and “X-Men” actor, 64, launched a taproom in Margaretville last fall where he offered tastings of his own craft beer, Faith American Ale.

Grammer’s golden Belgian ale with crisp lager notes, launched in 2018, will be available to taste at the Monday night event at Frog Alley, where it is brewed. TV and beer fans alike get the chance to learn about the brewing process with Grammer himself, who identifies as a Catskills enthusiast.

Frog Alley Brewing Co.’s craft beer tasting event with Grammer begins at 8 p.m. at its State Street location.