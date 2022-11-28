SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The national tour of Hairspray is dancing its way into town next week! Niki Metcalf, the lead role, is more than excited to bring a little bit of Baltimore to the Electric City.

On Dec. 6, Hairspray will be taking center stage at Proctors Theater in downtown Schenectady. Metcalf plays Tracy Turnblad in the national tour of the musical, a dream-come-true for the Saugerties native.

“It’s such a full circle moment to know that in a few weeks some of those same people that were in the audience in sixth grade will hear me sing ‘Good Morning, Baltimore!’ on this stage that I grew up always wanting to perform [on],” said Metcalf.

The show will run from Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Sunday, Dec. 11 at Proctors. Tickets are still available and can be purchased through the Box Office at Proctors, in person, online or via phone at 518-346-6204. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling 518-382-3884 ext. 139.