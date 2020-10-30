Saratoga County expands early voting hours

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Saratoga County’s Board of Elections announced expanded voting hours on Saturday and Sunday at three early voting sites:
- Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library: 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park
- Gavin Park: 10 Lewis Road, Wilton
- Board of Elections Office: 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa
All three locations will be open to voters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., an extension of two hours each day.
