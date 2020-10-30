Saratoga County expands early voting hours

A sign reading “Vote Here” points toward a polling place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, Saratoga County’s Board of Elections announced expanded voting hours on Saturday and Sunday at three early voting sites:

Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library: 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park

Gavin Park: 10 Lewis Road, Wilton

Board of Elections Office: 50 West High Street, Ballston Spa

All three locations will be open to voters from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., an extension of two hours each day.

