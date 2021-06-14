Santabarbara holding two blood drives

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara announced that he is hosting two blood drives with the American Red Cross. Event staff and participants must follow safety guidelines including temperature checks, social distancing, and must wear face masks. The Red Cross will also screen all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, which can be used to help those who are battling the virus.

The first blood drive is taking place on Tuesday, June 15 from 12-6 p.m. at the Proctors Theatre in Schenectady. The second will take place Wednesday, June 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Town of Glen Town Hall in Fultonville.

Donations are by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS or visiting the Red Cross website to schedule a donation time.