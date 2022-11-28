Santa will be escorted by the Niskayuna Fire Department and Niskayuna Police Department for a Holiday Drive-By event.

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On December 3, Santa will be escorted by the Niskayuna Fire Department and Niskayuna Police Department for a Holiday Drive-By event. He will begin his route at 10 a.m. and will be waving to kids on the streets accompanied by holiday music.

During the parade, donations for Adopt-a-Family will be accepted. Donations will help provide gifts and gift cards to families who need support during the holiday season. Donations can also be made anytime in the Rosendale Elementary School’s front lobby.

The parade route is:

Start 10:00 a.m. at Mohawk Golf Club

Turn right onto North Country Club Dr.

Turn right onto East Country Club Dr.

Turn left onto South Country Club Drive

Turn left onto Mayfair Rd.

Turn left Rosendale Rd.

Turn left onto Ruffner Rd, goes down a mile

Turn right on Lynwood Dr.

Turn right onto Hawthorn Rd.

Turn left onto Mountainview Ave.

Turn right onto Hedgewood Lane

Turn left onto Rosendale Dr, goes down 2 miles

Turn left onto Rosehill Blvd. for 3 miles

Turn right onto Gloria Ln.

Turn left onto Fox Hollow Rd.

Turn left onto Windsor Dr.

Turn left onto Saint Ann Dr.

Turn left onto Angelina Drive/Rosehill Blvd.

Turn right onto Rowe Rd.

Turn right onto McGovern Dr.

Turn left onto Wemple Ln.

Turn right onto Hilltop Rd. and continue 5 miles onto Van Antwerp Rd.

Cross over Balltown Rd. to Grand Blvd.

10:45 a.m.

Turn right onto Regent St. and continue for 6 miles

Turn left onto Salem Rd.

Turn right onto Dean St.

Turn right onto Lexington Pkwy

Turn left onto Clifton Park Rd.

Turn left back down Lexington Pkwy

Turn right on Dean St.

Turn right onto Nott St.

Turn right onto Baker Ave.

Turn right onto Clifton Park Rd.

Turn right onto Rankin Rd.

Turn left on Valencia Rd.

Turn left up Nott St.

End at Del Mar