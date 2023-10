DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The sale of the Duanesburg YMCA is still in the works. Once the purchase of the building is completed by Schenectady County, it will then be sold to a couple from Schoharie County who currently operate a fitness center.

The agreement for the new fitness center is for 10 years. The Duanesburg YMCA first closed in 2020 due to the pandemic and then was permanently closed last year.