NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Work began Monday on a busy section of Nott Street in Niskayuna. The city said project will make the road safer for pedestrians, motorists and nearby businesses.

The safety improvement plan comes after years of accidents and near misses. The entire road will be shifted 11 feet to make more room for parking, crosswalks and sidewalks.

Better lighting is also included in the four-phase project. Work is expected to be completed by the end of September.