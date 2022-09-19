SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County Community College (SCCC) associate professor in the School of Music, Mark Evans, was recently awarded the Steinway & Sons Top Teacher Award for 2022. Professor Evans was nominated by Artist Pianos for his “care and commitment to his piano students.”

Evans was also the recipient of the 2006 SUNY Schenectady Outstanding Service Award. A professor of piano, theory, and music history at SCCC, Evans performed at the Donnell Library concert series in New York City as well as in concert with the Musicians of Ma’alwyck, and as concerto soloist with the University Symphony Orchestra at the University at Albany, among other concert series and at other venues.

The Steinway Top Teacher Award is a prestigious, formal recognition by Steinway & Sons, that commends a music educator’s passion, artistry, and commitment to students. Exemplary piano teachers and professors in regions across the country are selected to receive this distinguished honor.